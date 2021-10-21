Diwali Bonus: These Central Govt Employees to Get Non-Productivity Linked Bonus

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has announced the grant Non-Productivity Linked (ad-hoc) bonus for central government employees for the financial year 2020-21.

As per the official notice, the government will grant non-PLB linked bonus equivalent to 30 days emoluments for 2020-21 to central government employees in Group ‘C’ and all non-gazetted employees in Group ‘B’, who are not covered by any Productivity Linked Bonus Scheme.

"The calculation ceiling for payment of ad-hoc bonus under these orders shall be monthly emoluments of Rs 7,000," the notice added.