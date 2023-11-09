Dhanteras 2023: Why Do Indians Purchase Gold On Dhanteras Festival

Gold and gold ornaments are integral to the Indian tradition. In India, Gold is considered as a symbol of luck, prosperity, abundance, and auspiciousness. Indians see gold as embodying Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth in it. Indian households take a sentimental interest in buying gold. India has recently overtaken China in becoming the largest importer of gold on the earth. They consider it auspicious to buy gold at festivals like Makar Sankranti, Dussehra, Navratri, Gudi Parva, Diwali, Akshaya Tritiya, and Dhanteras.

Indians have a long-standing tradition of buying gold during the Dhanteras festival and there are several reasons for this. Firstly, they consider gold as a highly auspicious metal and associate it with the goddess Lakshmi. Hence, buying gold on Dhanteras is regarded as a way of inviting Lakshmi into one's home and bringing good fortune. Secondly, gold is a symbol of wealth and prosperity for the Indians, so buying gold during Dhanteras is considered a way of attracting these things into their life.

Many people in India believe that Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, visits their homes on this auspicious day and blesses them with wealth and prosperity.

Besides buying gold, people also find it customary to light lamps and candles on Dhanteras. This is performed to commemorate the story of Dhanvantari and to welcome the goddess of wealth, Lakshmi, into one's home. People believe that worshipping Lakshmi will bring them good luck and prosperity. Therefore, lighting lamps and candles on Dhanteras is seen as a way of inviting her blessings into one's life.