Markets Open in Red: Sensex Tanks 3.79% to 37,011, Nifty at 10,827

Markets opened significantly lower on Friday, 6 March, mirroring weak global cues.

The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex tanked 1459.52 points (3.79 percent lower) to open at 37,011, the lowest in six months. The 50-share NSE Nifty index opened 362.30 points (3.92 percent) lower at 10,827.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee weakened for the second consecutive trading session against the US dollar. The home currency depreciated as much as 0.9 percent to 73.98 against the greenback, reported BloombergQuint.

(With inputs from BloombergQuint)