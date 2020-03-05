Markets Open: Sensex up 0.6% at 38,635, Nifty at 11,327

Indian equity benchmarks opened higher on Thursday, 5 March. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 0.6 percent at 38,635 while the 50-share NSE Nifty was up 0.64 percent at 11,327.

The market breadth is in favour of advances with 1,088 stocks advancing as compared to 457 stocks that are trading with losses, BloombergQuint reported.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened lower against the US dollar. The home currency depreciated as much as 0.28 percent to 73.43 against the greenback.

(With inputs from BloombergQuint)