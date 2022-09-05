Cyrus Mistry's Death Scores 2nd Loss for 157-Year-Old Shapoorji Pallonji & Co

For the 157-year-old multi-billion dollar Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the death of its youngest scion Cyrus Mistry in a tragic road accident, is a double-loss as his untimely passing away comes on the heels of the group patriarch's demise late June.

The nearly USD 30-billion diversified group, which owns 18.6 per cent in the USD 130-billion Tata Group, was founded by the late senior Pallonji Mistry (great grandfather of Cyrus) in 1865 as Littlewood Pallonji & Co.

Cyrus' father Pallonji Mistry, who died on 28 June 2022, at the age of 93, is dubbed as 'the Phantom of Bombay House'. According to the Bloomberg billionaires index, the SP Group has a networth of about USD 30 billion in 2022.