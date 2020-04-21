Respect Govt’s Decision on Sale of Non-Essential Goods: Flipkart

Industry body Nasscom, as well as players like ShopClues and Paytm Mall have urged the government to expand the list of essential items to include products like laptops and routers to facilitate people working from home.

Industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has also requested the government to open up e-commerce services.

Stating that the debate of online versus offline is an incorrect portrayal of the ground reality.

"There are lakhs of sellers from the physical markets across India who also sell online. In fact, it is these medium and small offline enterprises that are powering the online e-commerce in a significant way. This is especially true for products like apparel, footwear, small electronic items and household goods including utensils, etc," IAMAI said.

It added that resumption of one part of their business will help them with liquidity and will lead to the larger restoration of demand.

"Preservation of consumer demand is of prime importance that will keep the economy chugging along as the country starts the difficult process of economic recovery. This demand needs to be met and nurtured towards restoration rather than being suppressed to a future date," IAMAI President Subho Ray said.