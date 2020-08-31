Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty Ends Over 2% Lower Ahead of GDP Data

Ahead the release of official data on India’s GDP in the period between April- June on Monday, 31 August, and the geo-political crisis between India and China, Sensex ended lower by 839.02 points or 2.13 percent at 38,628.29, and the Nifty cracked 284.40 points or 2.44 percent at 11,363.20, according to Moneycontrol.

The National Statistical Office under the ministry of statistics and programme implementation will be releasing the GDP estimates for the first quarter for the current financial year (FY21) on Monday, expected at 5.30 pm.



India is likely to enter its deepest recession on record, and is expected to run through the second half of the fiscal year, NDTV reported.