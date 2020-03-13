Trading Resumes as Sensex, Nifty Rebound From Lower Circuit

The Indian equity markets rebounded from the lower circuit of 10 percent on Friday, 13 March, and trading resumed on stock exchanges.

The S&P BSE Sensex currently trades 1,440 points lower at 31,300, while the NSE Nifty 50 is back above the 9,000 mark.

However, market breadth is in favour of declines and is seeing a rise in the number of stocks advancing, BloombergQuint reported. 103 stocks currently trade with gains as compared to 1,345 stocks trading with losses.