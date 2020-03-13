Trading Resumes as Sensex, Nifty Rebound From Lower Circuit
The Indian equity markets rebounded from the lower circuit of 10 percent on Friday, 13 March, and trading resumed on stock exchanges.
The S&P BSE Sensex currently trades 1,440 points lower at 31,300, while the NSE Nifty 50 is back above the 9,000 mark.
However, market breadth is in favour of declines and is seeing a rise in the number of stocks advancing, BloombergQuint reported. 103 stocks currently trade with gains as compared to 1,345 stocks trading with losses.
The free-fall in markets continued in opening trade on Friday with Sensex plunging 3090.62 points to 29,687.52. This was the lowest level seen since 24 May 2017. All of the 30 index constituents opened with losses.
Nifty also tanked 966 points to fall below the 9,000-mark at 8,624. Stock exchanges halted trading for 45 minutes as Sensex, Nifty hit the lower circuit limits.
All the sectoral indices opened with cuts. The market breadth remained firmly in favor of the declines, with 1,301 stocks opening with losses, while only 45 counters opened with gains.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee hit an all-time low of Rs 74.50 against the US dollar. The earlier record low for the home currency was Rs 74.48, seen on 11 October 2018.
The currency had depreciated as much as 0.28 percent to 74.42 against the greenback in opening trade.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint and PTI.)
