Business Tycoon Pallonji Mistry Passes Away at the Age of 93

Business tycoon Pallonji Mistry, who headed the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, passed away at the age of 93 late night on Monday, 27 June.

"Pallonji Mistry, the end of an era. One of life’s greatest joys was to have witnessed his genius , his gentleness at work. My condolences to the family and his loved ones (sic)," Union Minister Smriti Irani said in a tweet.