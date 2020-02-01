India Now 5th Largest Economy Globally: Budget Numbers at a Glance
India is now the fifth largest economy in the world, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, 1 February, as she tabled the Union Budget 2020-21 in Parliament.
Here’s everything you need to know – at a glance:
What’s more?
- Rs 2.83 lakh crore allocated for agriculture and rural sector, divided into two categories – Rural Development and Agriculture, and Allied Activities and Irrigation
- Rs 99,300 crore allocated for the education sector
- Rs 3,000 crore allocated for skill development
- Health sector allocated a sum of Rs 69,000 crore
- Rs 12,300 crore allocated for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan
- India’s FDI elevated to $284 billion during 2014-19 from $190 billion that came in during the 2009-14 period
- Rs 100 crore allotted to prepare for hosting G20 presidency in 2022
