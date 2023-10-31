ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks To Be Closed for 15 Days; Full List Here

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Karva Chauth, Diwali, Chhath Puja; check complete list below.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Business
2 min read
Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks To Be Closed for 15 Days; Full List Here
Bank Holidays November 2023: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of Bank Holidays for November 2023. As per the list, Banks in India will remain closed for a period of 15 days next month, and this includes all Sunday holidays, and second and fourth Saturday. Also, some of these bank holidays are just restricted to certain regions while as the others are applicable throughout the country.

The RBI has classified all bank holidays into three categorised - Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday. Let us check out a complete list of bank holidays in November 2023 below.

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Complete List

Find out the full list of bank holidays in November 2023 below.

  • Wednesday, 1 November (Wednesday): Kannada Rajyotsava/Karva Chauth (Karnataka, Manipur, and Himachal Pradesh).

  • Sunday, 5 November: Weekend.

  • Friday, 10 November: Wangala Festival (Meghalaya).

  • Saturday, 11 November: Weekend.

  • Sunday, 12 November: Weekend.

  • Monday, 13 November: Govardhan Pooja (Tripura, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra).

  • Tuesday, 14 November: Diwali (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Sikkim).

  • Wednesday, 15 November: Bhaidooj (Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh).

  • Sunday, 19 November: Weekend.

  • Monday, 20 November: Chhath Puja (Bihar and Rajasthan).

  • Thursday, 23 November: Seng Kutsnem/Egaas-Bagwaal (Uttarakhand and Sikkim).

  • Saturday, 25 November: Weekend.

  • Sunday, 26 November: Weekend.

  • Monday, 27 November: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima (Tripura, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh).

  • Thursday, 30 November: Kanakadasa Jayanthi (Karnataka).

Note: People must take note that although there are 15 bank holidays in November, internet banking facility will be available as usual. Also, customers must avoid visiting the bank branches for money withdrawal and other things.

