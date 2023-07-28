Bank Holidays August 2023: Banks Will Be Closed for 14 Days Next Month; Details

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of Bank Holidays for August 2023. As per the list, Banks in India will remain closed for a period of 14 days next month, including all Sunday holidays, and second and fourth Saturday.

All the bank holidays have been categorised by the RBI into three distinct categories under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881 – Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.

Let us check out the full list of all the bank holidays in August 2023 below.