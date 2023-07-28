Bank Holidays August 2023: Banks Will Be Closed for 14 Days Next Month; Details

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of Bank Holidays for August 2023. As per the list, Banks in India will remain closed for a period of 14 days next month, including all Sunday holidays, and second and fourth Saturday.
All the bank holidays have been categorised by the RBI into three distinct categories under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881 – Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Banks' Closing of Accounts, and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday.
Let us check out the full list of all the bank holidays in August 2023 below.
People must take note that although there are 14 bank holidays in August, internet banking facility will be available as usual. Also, customers must avoid visiting the bank branches on above mentioned dates for exchanging the 2000 rupees notes which, as per RBI guidelines, should be done latest by 30 September 2023.
List of 14 Bank Holiday in August 2023
1. Sunday, 6 August 2023: Weekend
2. Tuesday, 8 August 2023: Tendong Lho Rum Faat; Holiday in Sikkim
3. Saturday, 12 August 2023: Second Saturday
4. Sunday, 13 August 2023: Weekend
5. Tuesday, 15 August 2023: Independence Day; Holiday across India.
6. Wednesday, 16 August 2023: Parsi New Year- Shahenshahi; Holiday in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Belapur.
7. Friday, 18 August 2023: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva; Holiday in Guwahati.
8. Sunday, 20 August 2023: Weekend
9. Saturday, 26 August 2023: Fourth Saturday
10 Sunday, 27 August 2023: Weekend
11. Monday, 28 August 2023: First Onam; Holiday in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.
12. Tuesday, 29 August 2023: Thiruvonam; Holiday in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.
13. Wednesday, 30 August 2023: Raksha Bandhan; Holiday in Jaipur and Shimla.
14. Thursday, 31 August 2023: Raksha Bandhan, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi and Pang-Lhabsol; Holiday in Dehradun, Gangtok, Thiruvananthapuram, Kanpur, Kochi, and Lucknow.
