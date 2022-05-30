Bank Holidays in June 2022: Check Out the Full List of Eight Holidays Here

The banks are expected to remain closed for eight days in June 2022, as per the latest details by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In May 2022, the banks were closed for almost eleven days.

Now, the list that is published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the month of June 2022 states that they will be closed for eight days. It is important for everybody to note that two holidays for this month are listed under the Holidays Under Negotiable Instruments Act.

The remaining six holidays for June 2022 fall over the weekend. This includes Sundays and the second and fourth Saturday. People are requested to plan out their bank works depending on the holidays for this month, which is June 2022. They should take a look at the holiday list published by the RBI.