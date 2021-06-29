Bank Holidays in July 2021: Check the Full List Here
Banks will remain shut for a total of fifteen days in July 2021.
Tthe Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the list of bank holidays in the month of July. According to the holiday list, banks will remain close for 9 days in the month of July 2021.there are 9 bank holidays in the month of July 2021.
Apart form these bank holidays, banks around the country will also remain closed for six more days (weekend holidays). Therefore, banks will remain shut for a total of fifteen days in July.
However, one must keep this in mind that India is a diverse country that celebrates multiple festivals. Taking that into account, some bank holidays may vary from state to state.
Complete List of Bank Holidays in July 2021
4 July - Sunday (All over India)
10 July - Second Saturday (All over India)
11 July - Sunday (All over India)
12 July - Rath Yatra/ Kang (Rathajatra) (Bhubaneswar and Imphal)
13 July - Bhanu Jayanti (Sikkim)
14 July - Drukpa Tshechi (Sikkim)
16 July - Harela (Uttarakhand)
17 July - U Tirot Sing Day and Kharchi Puja (Agartala & Shillong)
18 July - Sunday (All over India)
19 July - Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu (Sikkim)
20 July - Bakrid (Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala)
21 July - Bakri Id (Eid-UI-Adha)
24 July - Fourth Saturday (All over India)
25 July - Sunday (All over India)
31 July - Ker Puja (Agartala)
The bank branches will remain closed, but the customers can still complete transactions through digital modes. Mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual.
