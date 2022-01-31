Bank Holidays in February 2022: Check the Complete List of Holidays Here

Banks in India are scheduled to remain closed for a total of 12 days in the month of February 2022.

According to the official holiday list released by the Reserve bank of India (RBI), out of these 12 holidays, six will be observed on account of festive occasions like Sonam Lochhar, birth anniversary of Mohammed Hazrat Ali/Lui-Ngai-Ni, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, etc., and the remaining will be observed on account of weekend holidays (Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays).