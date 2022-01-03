From ATM Charges to Bank Locker Rules, 3 Key Changes Effective From January 2022

ATM Charges

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in June 2021, notified an increase in ATM charges. According to the notification, RBI has allowed the banks to charge Rs 21 instead of Rs 20 per transaction, to its customers for ATM transactions beyond the free limit.

The hike is effective from 1 January 2022.

All customers must note that they are eligible for five free transactions from their own bank's ATM. Moreover, they are also allowed to make three free transactions in metro cities and five free transactions in non-metro cities from other banks' ATM.