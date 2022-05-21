Start-Up at 23, Nearly 1 Billion Valuation at 26: Who Is Ankiti Bose?

In 2018, at the age of 26, she and the co-founder of her fashion e-commerce start-up Zilingo, made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list.

A year later, she was part of the Bloomberg 50, a list of the top changemakers around the world, made it to the Fortune 40 Under 40 and was Business Worldwide Magazine's Most Innovative CEO of the Year (Singapore).

But on Friday, 20 May, after a nearly two-month long suspension, Ankiti Bose was fired by the company she co-founded and was CEO of, after an independent forensic investigation into financial irregularities by her.