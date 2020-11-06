Amazon to Invest Rs 20,761 Cr To Set Up Data Centers In Telangana

The release from the Telangana government said, “AWS will establish data centres in three locations with an overall estimated capital investment of approx. $ 2.77 Bn (Rs 20761 Cr). The investment from AWS would position Telangana one of the preferred destinations for other companies that are looking to set up data centres in the future. Establishment of data centres like AWS is expected to support Telangana’s digital economy and IT sector in a multi-fold way. The new AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region will enable even more developers, startups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and non-profit organisations to run their applications and serve end-users from data centres located in India. Establishment of data centres in a region will increase the operations of sectors such as e-commerce, public sector, banking and financial services (BFSI), IT, and more.”

According to the government, “AWS chose Hyderabad because of the support provided by the government of Telangana, robust policy framework, and because it best met the rigorous requirements for an AWS Region."