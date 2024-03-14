Advance Income Tax 2024: Pay Before This Date in March To Avoid Penalty; Details

Advance Income Tax is the tax paid by a taxpayer in advance. This means, instead of paying all the tax at the end of the financial year, advance income tax is paid by eligible taxpayers as they earn. In every financial year, taxpayers can pay advance tax in four installments in the months of June, September, March, and December.

All the advance taxpayers who have already paid the three installments of tax for the current financial year, and are left with only the fourth instalment, must pay it as soon as possible. The last date to pay the fourth and last installment of advance tax for the ongoing financial year is 15 March 2024. Failing to pay the advance tax for March 2024, may cost a penal interest to the taxpayers.