Adani Beats Musk & Page to Become Biggest Wealth Gainer: Report
Adani’s jump of $16.2 billion has outshone Mukesh Ambani’s addition of $8.1 billion.
Industrialist Gautam Adani’s net worth has seen the biggest jump this year globally, rising $16.2 billion to $50 billion, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed.
This is higher than that of Elon Musk of Tesla, who has added $10.3 billion to his net worth, while Amazon’s Jeff Bezos has seen a downturn of $7.59 billion.
Since January, the tech tycoons Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have been tussling over the top spot in the Bloomberg wealth index.
Expansion of Buoyant Businesses
Adani has been diversifying his business interests in sectors including ports, coal mines, airports and data centres.
According to Bloomberg, shares of all but one of Adani group stocks have jumped up by at least 50 percent and his jump of $16.2 billion has outshone Reliance Industries’ Chairperson Mukesh Ambani’s addition of $8.1 billion to his wealth.
Google co-founder Larry Page is ranked second in terms of highest gain with an addition of $14.3 billion.
(With inputs from Bloomberg and IANS.)
