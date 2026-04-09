Assembly Elections 2026: Voting Underway in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry

Polling began at 7 am on 9 April 2026 for the assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry.
Over 5.19 crore voters across these three regions are eligible to cast their ballots for a total of 296 seats. Voting is being conducted in a single phase and will continue until 6 pm.
According to Financial Express, the Election Commission has implemented extensive security and logistical measures, including the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces, micro-observers at sensitive polling stations, and amenities such as water, toilets, wheelchairs, and benches to ensure accessibility.
Coverage revealed that Assam has over 2.51 crore eligible voters, Kerala has 2.71 crore, and Puducherry has approximately 9.5 lakh. Voting in all three regions is being conducted in a single phase, with results scheduled to be announced on 4 May 2026.
In Assam, reporting indicated that the BJP, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is seeking a third consecutive term, facing a challenge from a Congress-led alliance. The state has 722 candidates contesting across 126 seats.
Key issues include anti-infiltration measures and promises related to the Uniform Civil Code.
The Congress has fielded the highest number of candidates, followed by the BJP and its allies.
Polling for all 126 Assam assembly constituencies began on Thursday to decide the electoral fate of 722 candidates, officials said.
As reported by Deccan Herald, polling officials in Assam have reached remote booths, including those accessible only by boat, to facilitate voting. 26,032 senior citizens and 8,373 disabled voters have already used home postal ballots, and over 1.5 lakh personnel are managing the polling process.
Kerala's 140 constituencies are witnessing a triangular contest among the Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF), and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.
The LDF is aiming for a third term, while the UDF and NDA are seeking to increase their representation.
Analysis showed that 2.71 crore electors are eligible to vote in Kerala, with 883 candidates in the fray.
Polling in Kerala is being conducted at 30,471 booths, with over 146,000 trained polling staff and more than 76,000 police personnel deployed.
Further details indicate that special arrangements have been made for first-time voters, including the distribution of sweets at select booths. Over 350 booths in Kerala are managed exclusively by women, and critical booths have been prioritized for security.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar were among the early voters.
In Puducherry, officials confirmed that 9.5 lakh voters are deciding the outcome for 294 candidates across 30 assembly segments.
The main contest is between the NDA, led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, and the INDIA bloc comprising Congress, DMK, and VCK.
Security has been heightened, with 209 polling stations identified as vulnerable.
In Puducherry, polling is underway in all enclaves, including Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam, under tight security arrangements.
"Chief electoral officer, Rathan U Kelkar, said that all arrangements were in place to ensure a smooth and comfortable polling process."
Voter turnout is being closely monitored, with real-time webcasting from polling stations in Assam and Kerala. Live updates noted that polling began after the completion of mock voting procedures. In all regions, women voters constitute a significant portion of the electorate, and accessibility measures have been emphasised for disabled and elderly voters.
Tamil Nadu will vote on 23 April, and West Bengal will hold elections on 23 and 29 April. The Election Commission has also mandated paid holidays for all workers on polling day.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.