Assembly Elections 2026: Voting Underway in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry

The LDF is aiming for a third term, while the UDF and NDA are seeking to increase their representation.

Analysis showed that 2.71 crore electors are eligible to vote in Kerala, with 883 candidates in the fray.

Polling in Kerala is being conducted at 30,471 booths, with over 146,000 trained polling staff and more than 76,000 police personnel deployed.

Further details indicate that special arrangements have been made for first-time voters, including the distribution of sweets at select booths. Over 350 booths in Kerala are managed exclusively by women, and critical booths have been prioritized for security.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar were among the early voters.