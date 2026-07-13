Floodwaters Recede, but Vasai-Virar Monsoon Death Toll Climbs to Nine

Floodwaters in the Vasai-Virar region began to recede after several days of heavy rainfall between 4 July and 8 July, revealing the full extent of the disaster.
Over the past three days, authorities recovered four additional bodies, bringing the total number of rain-related deaths in the area to nine.
The torrential rains had caused widespread inundation, prolonged power outages, and significant disruption to essential services across the twin city.
According to Hindustan Times, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited restored electricity to most affected areas as water levels dropped, enabling the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation to initiate a large-scale clean-up operation.
While six deaths had been confirmed by civic officials on Thursday, the discovery of four more bodies prompted concerns that the toll could increase further as search efforts continue.
Police, in coordination with civic authorities and the fire brigade, are maintaining search operations in flood-affected zones. Officials stated that more victims may be found as waterlogged areas are cleared and drained. The bodies recovered include both identified and unidentified individuals, with investigations ongoing to establish the identities of those found.
During the clean-up on Friday, the body of a 32-year-old man was recovered from Waluv pond in Vasai East. He had last contacted his family on 8 July, reporting illness at work before going missing. Coverage revealed that his wife filed a missing person’s complaint after he failed to return home, and his body was subsequently located during search operations.
Civic officials said several victims had ventured into flooded areas and were swept away by strong currents. They added that despite repeated warnings and public advisories, some people entered ponds, dams and other waterlogged areas for a swim, leading to fatal drowning incidents.
Another body was found behind the Vasai West crematorium, while two more unidentified bodies were recovered from different locations, including a dam at Phoolpada in Virar. Search efforts are ongoing, with authorities warning that the toll could rise as more areas become accessible.
In addition to the Vasai-Virar incident, further reporting indicated that similar monsoon-related tragedies have occurred elsewhere in Maharashtra, including the Moshi garbage depot collapse, which also resulted in nine fatalities after an 84-hour rescue operation.
Authorities have reiterated the importance of adhering to safety advisories during the monsoon season. As details emerged, officials urged residents to avoid entering flooded or waterlogged areas to prevent further loss of life.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.