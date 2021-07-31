Vaccinated People Can Carry as Much Virus as the Unvaccinated: New CDC Study

Three-fourths (74 percent) of the cases were among fully vaccinated people.



"Testing identified the Delta variant in 90 percent of specimens from 133 patients," the report adds.

"The cycle threshold values were similar among specimens from patients who were fully vaccinated and those who were not," it read.

The upshot: "Among persons with breakthrough infection, four (1.2 percent) were hospitalised, and no deaths were reported."

The release of this CDC report coincides with a Washington Post scoop of internal CDC documents that painted a grim picture of how the "war has changed" on COVID-19, after the delta variant seeped into America.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, US President Joe Biden indicated that new COVID-19 guidelines could come soon.