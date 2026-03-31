'Buy Oil From US or Learn to Fight': Donald Trump Warns Allies Amid Fuel Crisis

US President Donald Trump has publicly called on American allies facing fuel shortages due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to either purchase oil from the United States or independently secure their own supplies from the region.
The closure, a result of ongoing conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel, has disrupted global oil flows and led to significant price increases and supply concerns worldwide.
According to The Hindu, Trump addressed countries unable to obtain jet fuel because of the Strait’s closure, suggesting they “buy from the US, we have plenty," or "build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.” He emphasised that the US would no longer intervene on behalf of nations that did not support American actions, stating, “You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself; the USA won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us.”
As reported by Hindustan Times, Trump’s remarks were made on his social media platform, Truth Social, and specifically referenced the United Kingdom and other allies who have not participated in US-led military actions against Iran.
He reiterated, “Go get your own oil!” and indicated that Iran’s capabilities had been significantly diminished by recent military operations.
Trump’s stance is not new. Coverage revealed that Trump recently shared a 1987 television interview in which he advocated for the US to seize Iranian oil assets in response to aggression.
In the resurfaced clip, he stated, “You go in... you take the oil... Let Iran fight their own war. You take their oil.” He further argued, “The next time Iran attacks this country, go in and grab one of their big oil installations, I mean grab it and keep it, and get back your losses, because this country has lost plenty because of Iran.”
Oil market experts have warned of severe consequences if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. Analysis showed that oil prices could surge to $150–$200 per barrel if the disruption continues for another six to eight weeks.
Fereidun Fesharaki, Chairman Emeritus of FGE NexantECA, stated that the market could face “astronomical” losses, with millions of barrels of oil supply being withheld each week due to the blockade.
Trump has also threatened further escalation if a resolution is not reached. Reporting indicated that he warned of “completely obliterating” Iranian oil wells, power plants, and Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, if the Strait is not reopened. He has set and extended deadlines for Iran to comply, but Iranian officials have dismissed these as ineffective.
Oil prices have responded sharply to the ongoing crisis. Market data confirmed that Brent crude futures rose by 59 percent in March, reaching their highest monthly gain ever, while US West Texas Intermediate futures also saw significant increases.
However, prices briefly fell by 1 percent after reports that Trump might be open to ending the military campaign against Iran even if the Strait remains closed, though analysts caution that supply constraints will persist until the waterway is fully reopened.
“The market will choke, and the prices will go up,” Fesharaki said, highlighting the potential for further volatility if the crisis endures.
Trump’s approach has drawn criticism and concern from both allies and market analysts. Further updates noted that the European Commission has urged EU member states to coordinate preparations to secure oil supplies, while Gulf states have called for de-escalation and an end to the conflict. The ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues to threaten global energy security and economic stability.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.