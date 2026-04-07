'A Whole Civilisation Will Die Tonight': Trump Issues New Ultimatum To Iran

United States President Donald Trump has issued a final ultimatum to Iran, warning that if the country does not comply with his demands by the set deadline, the United States will launch strikes targeting Iran’s power plants and bridges.
The deadline, set for 8 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, 7 April, comes amid ongoing military actions and failed ceasefire negotiations.
According to The Indian Express, Trump posted on social media, “A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”
The United States’ ceasefire proposal, mediated by Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, called for a 45-day pause in fighting, but Iran rejected it, demanding a permanent settlement and international guarantees.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Trump’s threats have been accompanied by ongoing strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including railways, bridges, and power plants.
The Iranian military has responded defiantly, stating that Trump’s “arrogant rhetoric and baseless threats” will not deter their operations against US and Israeli forces.
As highlighted by The News Minute, Trump has stated, “Every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o’clock tomorrow night,” and that all power plants will be “burning, exploding and never to be used again.” He has dismissed concerns about potential war crimes, asserting that Iranians are “willing to suffer in order to have freedom.”
“The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night,” Trump said, reiterating the severity of his ultimatum.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Iran’s army has dismissed Trump’s statements as “rude, arrogant rhetoric,” and confirmed that military operations will continue as long as deemed necessary by political authorities.
Iran’s official response to the US proposal was delivered through Pakistani mediators, outlining a 10-point plan that includes demands for reconstruction funds and the lifting of sanctions.
Warnings issued by Israel have advised Iranians to avoid using trains, citing the risk of strikes on railway infrastructure.
Israeli military actions have targeted airports and petrochemical facilities in Iran, with reports of casualties and significant damage to critical infrastructure.
Ongoing coverage revealed that Israel has also struck the South Pars natural gas field, a major source of domestic energy for Iran, and killed senior commanders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. The strikes have resulted in at least 29 reported deaths across Iran, with additional casualties in Lebanon and Israel.
“We will continue to hunt them down one by one,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said regarding Iranian officials targeted in recent operations.
Diplomatic analysis showed that despite the escalation, negotiations are ongoing, with mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey continuing efforts to broker a ceasefire. However, both sides remain entrenched in their positions, and the risk of further escalation remains high as the deadline approaches.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.