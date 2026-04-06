'Will Blow Up Everything': Trump 'Extends' Iran Deadline, Threatens Strikes

United States President Donald Trump has issued a direct threat to Iran, warning that if Tehran does not reach a peace agreement by his newly extended deadline of Tuesday, the US will launch strikes targeting Iran’s power plants and bridges. The ultimatum follows weeks of heightened conflict in the region, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining closed to most international shipping since late February, causing significant disruptions to global energy supplies.
According to The Indian Express, Trump stated in an interview that the United States is engaged in “deep negotiations” with Iran but warned, “If they don’t make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there.” He further escalated his rhetoric on social media, declaring, “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!”
As highlighted by Scroll, Trump’s original 10-day deadline was set to expire on Monday, but he extended it by 24 hours, specifying “Tuesday, 8:00 pm Eastern Time!” as the new cutoff. He has repeatedly threatened to bomb Iran’s critical infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened, stating that he is “considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil” if no agreement is reached.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf responded by warning that Trump’s “reckless moves” would cause the “whole region to burn.” Ghalibaf stated, “Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu’s commands.”
Iran’s culture minister Sayed Reza Salihi-Amiri dismissed Trump’s threats, calling him an “unstable, delusional figure” during recent coverage. Salihi-Amiri asserted that Iranian society does not take Trump’s statements seriously, citing his “lack of personal, behavioural and verbal balance.”
“If they don’t make a deal and fast, I’m considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil,” Trump said, as quoted in multiple interviews and social media posts.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations described Trump’s threats as “a direct and public incitement to terrorise civilians and clear evidence of intent to commit war crime” according to live updates. The statement called on the international community to act, warning that “tomorrow is too late.”
Trump’s threats have also impacted global oil prices, with recent analysis indicating that the price of Brent crude rose to $110 per barrel following his ultimatum. The ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of global petroleum supply passes, has intensified the global energy crisis.
Diplomatic efforts continue, with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirming discussions with Iranian officials about the situation as coverage revealed. Meanwhile, Trump has stated that he believes there is a “good chance” of reaching a deal, but reiterated that if Iran does not comply by the deadline, “there won’t be any power plants and there won’t be any bridges standing.”
Iranian officials have maintained that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is a response to US-Israeli military actions and have warned of further escalation if civilian infrastructure is targeted as reporting indicated. The situation remains tense as the deadline approaches, with both sides exchanging strong warnings and the international community closely monitoring developments.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.