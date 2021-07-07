Top Hizbul Commander Killed in Encounter in Kashmir's Handwara

When CASO started, the said terrorist tried to pinpoint the location where he had kept his arms and ammunition hidden.



"Upon reaching the disclosed hideout location, the said terrorist picked up his hidden AK-47 rifle and started firing indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which led to an encounter. In the ensuing firefight the said terrorist got killed," police said.



Police said incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including one Ak-47, four magazines, power bank, blanket, medicines, etc., were recovered from the said hideout (encounter site).

Police said as per its records, the said terrorist was a categorised A++ terrorist and was a group commander of the proscribed terror outfit HM. He was active since 2012 and was involved in several killings in North Kashmir.