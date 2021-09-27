BJP's Dilip Ghosh Alleges Heckling by TMC Workers in Mamata's Constituency

BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh, who was campaigning for the Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll in support of party candidate Priyanka Tibrewal on Monday, 27 September, said Trinamool Congress workers attacked him and his party workers, which forced him to cut short his campaign.

"While I was campaigning in Bhabanipur today, TMC workers hurled abuses at me. I was meeting some people at a vaccination centre when some people suddenly surrounded me and started jostling. One of our workers was badly beaten," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

"I was also attacked. My security tried to stop it and they brought out their guns to scare the attackers. Arjun Singh was also surrounded, and he was forced to leave the area amid 'go back' slogans. Local police didn't help," he added.

Ghosh said that the Election Commission was aware of everything. "We've complained to them several times in Delhi and Kolkata. Despite this, no security arrangement was made. There is no point of holding polls if we can't reach out to voters. People are living in constant fear."

Monday was the last day for campaigning for the bypoll, which will be held on 30 September. BJP's Tibrewal is contesting against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee must win to remain chief minister of West Bengal.

(With inputs from ANI)