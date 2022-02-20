The Story of Hunger, Debt & Death: Migrant Labourer Suicides in UP's Bundelkhand

"I don't go to the room where he hung himself, when I do my heart starts palpitating as if it will explode. I keep that door shut because I saw his body hanging," said Sarita as tears rolled down her cheeks.

Sarita is a 21-year-old widow of a migrant labourer and a single mother of a two-year-old boy.

Sarita's husband Ajay hanged himself to death in July 2020. His name is just another name in a list of 408 other farmers and migrant labourers who died by suicide in only three districts of Uttar Pradesh's most impoverished region, Bundelkhand — Banda, Mahoba and Chitrakoot, in the last year and a half.