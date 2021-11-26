Tender Kickback Row Hits Ruling BJP in Karnataka, CM Bommai Orders Probe

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is facing yet another challenge of defending his government on major allegations of forcing contractors to pay off 40 percent kickbacks, has ordered a comprehensive probe into the matter. The matter has become complicated as the complaint has also reached the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) close on the heels of sensational allegations on the Bitcoin scandal finding their way to the said office.

Karnataka Contractors' Association has shot off a letter to the PMO alleging that they are being "tortured" by politicians and bureaucrats for 40 percent kickbacks in all major projects of various government departments.