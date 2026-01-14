500 Stray Dogs Killed in 2 Telangana Villages to Fulfill Poll Promises, Probe On

Approximately 500 stray dogs were killed in several villages across Telangana within a single week in January 2026.

The incidents occurred in districts including Kamareddy and Hanamkonda, with local police confirming that the killings were allegedly carried out to fulfill promises made by some elected representatives during recent Gram Panchayat elections.

Police have registered cases against multiple individuals, including several village sarpanches, and have initiated investigations into the methods and motives behind the killings.