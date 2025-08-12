Supreme Court’s Street Dog Ruling Is a Recipe for Cruelty

(Amid the ongoing suo motu proceedings to evolve a national policy on stray dog management, the Supreme Court on 7 November 2025 ordered the removal of stray dogs from educational institutions, hospitals, bus stands, sports complexes, and railway stations, and sent to designated dog shelters. This story was first published on 12 Aug 2025 and is being republished in light of the recent development.)

Based on suo motu case of increasing episodes of dog bites in the national capital region, the Supreme Court this week directed the Delhi government and local bodies in NCR to capture stray dogs and permanently house them in shelters on urgent basis.

The bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan ordered the authorities to keep them in pounds. Anyone resisting the arrest of canines would be held for contempt of court and legal action.

It instructed officials from the NCT government, MCD, and NDMC to construct dog shelters for at least 5,000 stray dogs within six to eight weeks to put a lid on the growing menace of stray dogs.

The directives are insensitive towards indigenous dogs, against animal rights discourse, in dissonance with Article 51A (g) of Indian constitution and utter disregard for Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001 (ABC) framed under the ambit of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.