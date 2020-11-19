Tata-Mistry Tussle: SC To Hear Final Arguments On 2 December

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian told Sundaram, "Why have you filed the IA...why don't we go ahead with the final hearing?" The bench reminded him that it had kept the matter today for final hearing, yet an IA has been filed. "You file an IA, which requires replies and argument," said the Chief Justice, citing that the court had kept the matter for final hearing. After a brief hearing in the matter, the top court said, "We will list it for December 2 for final hearing."