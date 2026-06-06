"What Use is Education Without Justice?": Sonam Wangchuk Joins CJP Protest

Ladakh-based environmentalist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday joined the Cockroach Janta Party protest in Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The CJP have been demanding Pradhan's resignation due to recent controversies like the NEET paper leak, the flaws in the OSM portal , and increasing student suicide cases, among other concerns raised by the organisation.