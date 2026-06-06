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"What Use is Education Without Justice?": Sonam Wangchuk Joins CJP Protest

At Jantar Mantar, Sonam Wangchuk backed CJP's demands, calling for education reform, justice, and systemic change.

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Camera :Deeksha Sinha

Ladakh-based environmentalist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday joined the Cockroach Janta Party protest in Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The CJP have been demanding Pradhan's resignation due to recent controversies like the NEET paper leak, the flaws in the OSM portal , and increasing student suicide cases, among other concerns raised by the organisation.

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Wangchuk, in his speech, reiterated the need of education, and with it justice, to make the lives better, not only for us, but for everyone

Education is the first thing one needs, you are working on that. But examinations are not the only thing you need in education. One has to change the system, improve the nizaam, so that there is justice in education, for everyone.
Sonam Wangchuk addressing the protestors at CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar

He also mentioned how the systems have to be consistently worked on, and that the real purpose of education is to bring about change towards a better world.

Not only examinations, and schools; We want change in all ministries, so that we can see a complete change. Hum saari duniya maangenge (We will ask for the world)!
Sonam Wangchuk addressing the protestors at CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar

Wangchuk was recently released from jail after nearly six months in jail over his involvement in the Ladakh protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule constitutional safeguards for the region.

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Topics:  Jantar Mantar   Protest   Indian Education 

Camera :Deeksha Sinha
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