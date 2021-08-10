In More Bad News for Barcelona, Aguero Out for 10 Weeks With Tendon Injury

FC Barcelona's new signing Sergio Aguero will be out of action for at least 10 weeks with a tendon injury in his right calf.

The news means that the forward probably won't be able to make his Barca debut until the start of November.

Although he only reported for training at his new club on 2 August after playing in the Copa America, Aguero was expected to play at least some part in the club's Joan Gamper pre-season game against Juventus on Sunday night.

However, the 33-year-old took no part in the match that Barca won 3-0 just hours after Lionel Messi gave an emotional press conference to explain his departure from the club.