Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha Chairman Reject Opposition Motion To Remove CEC

On 6 April 2026, Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla rejected notices submitted by Opposition Members of Parliament seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The notices, filed on 12 March 2026, were signed by 63 Rajya Sabha and 130 Lok Sabha MPs, surpassing the minimum requirements for such motions. No specific reasons for the rejection were provided in the official communications.