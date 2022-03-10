ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Elections: Navjot Sidhu Congratulates AAP for Winning 'People's Mandate'

The Punjab Congress chief tweeted that they had to humbly accept the people's decision.

The Quint
Published
Breaking News
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Newly elected Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu being welcomed by supporters during his visit to Amritsar on 20 July.</p></div>
i

As results continue to come in for the Assembly elections, showing a major win for the Aam Aadmi Party, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu appears to have conceded defeat.

"The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!" Sidhu tweeted.

The AAP, with Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate, looks to have swept the Punjab Legislative Assembly elections 2022, with leads in 91 out of 117 seats. Mann is leading in the Dhuri constituency.

Also Read

Amid AAP Landslide in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann Leads in Dhuri; Set to Be Next CM

Amid AAP Landslide in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann Leads in Dhuri; Set to Be Next CM
ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress, which has ruled the state, has, as of 1:15 pm, been cut down to leads in 17 seats in a major decimation.

Congress CM candidate and incumbent Charanjit Singh Channi is currently trailing in both seats he is contesting, Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.

Sidhu is trailing in the Amritsar East constituency.

Punjab Elections: Navjot Sidhu Congratulates AAP for Winning 'People's Mandate'

Punjab went to the polls on 20 February, with results being declared on 10 March along with those for the Assemblies in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Sidhu had found himself in the middle of several spats with the AAP in the course of the election campaign. including calling the AAP survey to pick its CM candidate a "scam" and a violation of the model code of conduct. He had also termed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal a scamster and hypocrite.

Also Read

Broom Sweeps Cong Away? Watch Live Interactive Map of AAP's Growth in Punjab

Broom Sweeps Cong Away? Watch Live Interactive Map of AAP's Growth in Punjab

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×