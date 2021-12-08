'Traffic Light' Shines as Olaf Scholz Set to Take Over as German Chancellor

Germany has got a new leader after a decade and a half with SDP leader Olaf Scholz on Wednesday, 8 December, getting confirmed as the new Chancellor, bringing an end to the Angela Merkel era.



Scholz, 63, who will helm the three-party "traffic light" coalition – so named due to the colours of the constituent parties – SPD (red), Free Democrats (yellow), and the Greens, received 395 votes to 303 in the Bundestag and was subsequently given a standing ovation, the BBC reported.