'Traffic Light' Shines as Olaf Scholz Set to Take Over as German Chancellor

The elevation of Scholz brings curtains down on Merkel's 31-year political career.

IANS
<div class="paragraphs"><p>File photo of Olaf Scholz.</p></div>
Germany has got a new leader after a decade and a half with SDP leader Olaf Scholz on Wednesday, 8 December, getting confirmed as the new Chancellor, bringing an end to the Angela Merkel era.

Scholz, 63, who will helm the three-party "traffic light" coalition – so named due to the colours of the constituent parties – SPD (red), Free Democrats (yellow), and the Greens, received 395 votes to 303 in the Bundestag and was subsequently given a standing ovation, the BBC reported.

He was then formally appointed as the ninth Federal Chancellor by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The elevation of Scholz, who was Vice-Chancellor in the Merkel dispensation, brings curtains down on Merkel's 31-year political career.

His 16-strong Cabinet is likely to include as many women as men.

