Jayaraj-Benicks TN Custodial Deaths Case: 9 Policemen Sentenced to Death

On 6 April 2026, a court in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, sentenced nine police personnel to death for the custodial torture and murder of trader P Jayaraj and his son J Benicks in June 2020.

The incident occurred at the Sattankulam police station during the COVID-19 lockdown, after the duo was detained for allegedly violating lockdown norms by keeping their mobile phone shop open. The case led to widespread public outrage and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.