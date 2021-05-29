Bengaluru’s Migrant Workers Fight Hunger Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Sukhchand, 27, works as a cleaner with Urban Company, a popular home services aggregator, but ever since the lockdown was enforced, he has seen his earnings plummet. “There is nothing we can do. We received ration kits once last month from an organisation, and we are living on it so far,” says Sukhchand.

While men in the settlement work as waste-pickers and more recently as gig workers for app-based services, women work as cooks and cleaners in apartments surrounding the settlement. Even they have been asked to stop turning up for work.

Sabina, a 42-year-old resident of the settlement in Thubarahalli, says she has not been called in for work this month. “I have taken ration and other items from the local shop on credit and I hope to pay it back when I go back to work,” Sabina says. Rusniara from the settlement in Hebbal says she earned around Rs 7,000 a month by working in four houses near the settlement. “But now I am not paid the full amount, and I don’t know when I will be called back for work,” she says.