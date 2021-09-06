Hurricane Ida: 4 Indian-Origin People, 3 From Nepal Killed in New York Floods

Raritan Mayor Zachary Bray announced the death of Kanche on Facebook, writing: "It is with a heavy heart that I have to report the loss of one of our own citizens due to Hurricane Ida."

Patch, an online news outlet reported that according to a relative, her car stalled in the floodwaters in Bridgewater and she was swept away while her 15-year-old daughter was able to swim to a car dealership and was rescued.

The body of Kanche, a software engineer, was found about 8 km away in Boundbrook, according to Tap Into - another local news site.

South Plainfield Mayor Matthew Anesh, who announced the death of Reddy said that police heard a woman's cry for help about a man being swept away by floods. He said that the police who responded found that two men were missing and were able to rescue one of them.