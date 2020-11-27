New Study Suggests Immunity to COVID is Better Than We Thought

Early in the pandemic, many researchers feared people who contracted COVID could be reinfected very quickly . This was because several early studies showed antibodies seemed to wane after the first few months post-infection.

It was also partly because normal human coronaviruses, which are one cause of common colds and are cousins of SARS-CoV-2, do not generate long-lasting immunity , so we can get reinfected with them after 12 months.