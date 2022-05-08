Maharashtra: 5 of a Family Including 3 Children Drown in a Quarry in Dombivali

Five members of a family, including three children, drowned in a water-filled quarry while washing clothes in Dombivali in Thane district on Saturday. The other four members drowned after jumping in to save the child who had accidentally slipped into the quarry.



Mira Gaikwad (55), her daughter-in-law Apeksha (30), and grandchildren Mayuresh (15), Moksha (13), and Nilesh (15) were at the quarry around 4 pm to wash their clothes because of the water scarcity in their village, Desle Pada, say reports.