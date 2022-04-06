2 Terrorists Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in J&K’s Pulwama

Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in the Tral area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, 6 April, the officials said.

Both the slain terrorists have been identified as Muzaffar Sofi of Ansar Gazwatul Hind (AGuH) and Umer Teli of the Lashkar-e-taiba (LeT). Both were involved in many terror crimes and were active in Srinagar before shifting to Tral in Pulwama.