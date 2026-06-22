Keir Starmer Announces Resignation as UK Prime Minister and Labour Party Leader

Keir Starmer has announced his resignation as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and leader of the Labour Party. He will remain in office as caretaker until a new leader is chosen.
The process to select his successor will begin on 9 July, with nominations closing by 16 July. Starmer’s decision follows less than two years in office after Labour’s landslide victory in July 2024.
The leadership contest is expected to conclude before Parliament returns in September.
According to BBC, Starmer informed the King of his intention to step down and has requested Labour’s governing body to establish a timetable for the leadership transition.
He stated that he would do everything possible to ensure an orderly transfer of power and pledged full support to his successor, emphasising that the country is “far stronger and fairer” than when he took office.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Starmer cited his commitment to the nation as the reason for his resignation, saying, “Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first.” He confirmed that he would remain Prime Minister until the Labour Party selects a new leader, with the transition expected to be completed by September.
Mounting internal pressure and declining popularity were key factors in Starmer’s decision, coverage revealed. Senior Labour MPs and cabinet colleagues reportedly urged him to set a departure timeline or step down immediately, especially after a series of poor election results and the rise of Andy Burnham as a strong rival within the party.
Andy Burnham, the current mayor of Greater Manchester, is widely regarded as the frontrunner to succeed Starmer, analysis showed. Burnham’s recent by-election victory in Makerfield significantly boosted his standing among Labour MPs, many of whom believe he is best positioned to lead the party into the next general election against Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.
“I will resign as leader of the Labour Party,” Starmer declared in his resignation speech, reaffirming his intention to prioritise the country’s interests and ensure a smooth transition.
As noted in an article by Financial Express, Starmer reflected on his tenure, stating that he inherited a party “politically, financially and morally bankrupt” and was repeatedly told it was “finished.” He acknowledged the challenges faced and the improbability of achieving a landslide majority, yet emphasised his efforts to improve the country’s prospects.
Starmer’s resignation marks the UK’s seventh change in prime minister since 2016, reporting indicated. His leadership, initially strengthened by a historic election win, was later undermined by internal dissent, controversial appointments, and policy reversals that eroded support within the party and among the public.
Burnham’s return to Westminster and his decisive Makerfield win were pivotal in accelerating Starmer’s departure, further details confirmed. Burnham, known for his regional leadership and appeal to northern England, is seen as a candidate who could shift Labour’s direction and restore confidence among its base.
Starmer’s exit timetable and the upcoming leadership contest have raised questions about the party’s future direction and the challenges facing the next leader, as details emerged. The new leader will inherit a complex economic and political landscape, with high public expectations and limited fiscal flexibility.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.