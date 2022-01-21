I&B Ministry Blocks 35 Pak-Based YouTube Channels for Anti-India Propaganda

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has ordered the blocking of 35 YouTube news channels, operated from Pakistan, along with two websites, for their involvement in spreading anti-India fake news in a coordinated manner on digital media platforms.

In a statement, the ministry said that the YouTube accounts blocked by the ministry had a total subscriber base of over 1.20 crore and their videos had garnered over 130 crore views.

Additionally, two Twitter accounts, two Instagram accounts, and one Facebook account have also been blocked by the government for being involved in spreading coordinated anti-India disinformation over the internet.

The ministry vide five separate orders issued under Rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 has ordered to block these Pakistan-based social media accounts and websites.