Banks to Have Nationwide Credit Outreach Programme in 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, 25 August, said that public sector banks (PSB) will adopt a nationwide credit outreach programme this year.

Addressing the media in Mumbai, she said that banks will go about to exhibit loan offerings in every district of the country in a bid to enhance the credit demand.

A similar outreach programme was undertaken by the public sector banks in which some private sector banks also participated to boost credit offtake in the face of an economic slowdown.