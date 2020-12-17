Day 22 of Farmers’ Protest: SC to Hear Pleas on Protesters Today
The farmers’ protest against the three contentious farm laws entered Day 22 on Thursday, 17 December.
Meanwhile, as the protest intensifies, several farmers’ union have supported the government’s new farm laws.
A Bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian granted permission to implead farmer organisations. The matter will be heard in the apex court on Thursday, 17 December.
- As protests intensify in Delhi, several farmers’ unions from other states have supported the Centre’s new farm laws
- 65-year-old priest of a Gurdwara kills self at Singhu, ‘suicide note’ says pained by farmers’ plight
- Rahul Gandhi condoles death of religious leader at the Singhu border. He also urged the government to immediately withdraw the new farm laws.
Widows, Sisters, Mothers of Farmers Join Protest
Several family members, including widows, mothers and sisters, of Punjab farmers who killed themselves due to rising debt, joined the protesters at Tikri border on Wednesday.
At the protest site near the Delhi border, the women carried the pictures of their male family members who had ended their lives after being caught in the dept trap, PTI reported.
Around 700-800 women whose family members had ended their lives due to farm debt took part in the protest, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) vice president Harinder Kaur Bindu said.
'Anti-India Force' Behind Farmers' Agitation
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday alleged that an “anti-Indian and feudalistic force” was behind the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the new agricultural laws.
"There is a force in the country which is basically anti-India and feudalistic. The people associated with this force are also against ‘Indianness’ and the country’s self-reliance,” PTI quoted Pradhan as saying.
Rahul Gandhi Condoles Death of Priest at Singhu Border
On Wednesday, a 65-year-old priest of a Gurdwara in Haryana allegedly killed himself at the Singhu border protest site.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of the priest on Wednesday. Gandhi also urged the government to immediately withdraw the new farm laws.
