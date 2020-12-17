‘What Was the Hurry?’: Kejriwal Tears Farm Laws Copies in Assembly
“Twenty protesting farmers have died so far... I want to ask the Centre, when will it wake up?” Kejriwal said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 17 December, tore up copies of the three farm laws that have been at the centre of the protests by farmers for more than 20 days.
Addressing a special session of the Delhi Assembly, called to discuss the agitation, Kejriwal said, "What was the hurry to get farm laws passed in Parliament during the pandemic? It has happened for the first time that three laws were passed without voting in the Rajya Sabha... I hereby tear the three farm laws in this Assembly and appeal to the Centre not to become worse than Britishers."
Speaking to the media later, he said the Delhi Assembly has rejected the three laws and has appealed to the Centre to take them back.
AAP’s Support
Earlier, during the special Assembly session, AAP MLA Mahendra Goyal also tore up copies of the farm laws, calling them "black laws".
The borders around Delhi-NCR have been the epicentre of the protests against the three contentious laws passed in Parliament earlier this year.
The Aam Aadmi Party has expressed support to the agitation, with Kejriwal having visited one of the protest sites last week, and also having held a one-day fast in solidarity with the farmers.
