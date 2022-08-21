'What's This Drama?' Asks Manish Sisodia After Barred From Leaving Country

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was issued a Look Out Circular (LOC), and barred from leaving the country amid the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Delhi government's excise policy on Sunday, 21 August.

His house was raided by the central agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the policy on Saturday.

Reacting to the notice, he said, "All your raids failed, nothing was found, not even ek paise ki hera pheri, now you have issued a look out notice that Manish Sisodia is not available. What is this drama, Modi ji?"